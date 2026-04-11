High-Stakes Diplomacy: Vice President Vance Heads to Iran Negotiations

In a bid to resolve the escalating conflict with Iran, Vice President J D Vance has been dispatched by President Donald Trump to navigate tense diplomatic negotiations. Vance, known for his skepticism of military interventions, will lead the discussions aimed at ending the six-week-old war in Islamabad.

As Vance departed for the Pakistani capital, Iranian and U.S. officials remained entrenched in their conflicting demands. While Iran seeks an end to Israeli military actions in Lebanon as part of a ceasefire, the U.S. insists on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

The outcome of these negotiations carries weighty implications for both regional stability and Vance's political trajectory back in the U.S. With economic pressures rising at home, all eyes are on Vance as he undertakes this pivotal diplomatic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)