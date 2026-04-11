Trump's Policies In Focus Amidst Birth Tourism Crackdown & Trade Tensions

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to address 'birth tourism', targeting networks helping pregnant women secure U.S. citizenship for their babies. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has directed agents to focus on this new initiative, as President Trump underscores the need to restrict birthright citizenship.

In trade-related news, legal challenges are underway against President Trump's 10% global tariffs. A panel of judges at the U.S. Court of International Trade questioned the legitimacy of the tariffs, highlighting insufficient justification based on the large trade deficit and drawing criticism from several states and small businesses.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is making strides to strengthen its relationship with Peru in light of the upcoming presidential elections. With Peru being a significant trade partner for China, the U.S. push, led by new Ambassador Bernie Navarro, aims to counterbalance China's increasing influence, particularly in the mining and infrastructure sectors.