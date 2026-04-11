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Trump's Policies In Focus Amidst Birth Tourism Crackdown & Trade Tensions

U.S. domestic news highlights include the Trump administration's crackdown on 'birth tourism schemes', trade court challenges on Trump's tariffs, and efforts to renew ties with Peru. Other stories cover AI's impact on pollution in North St. Louis, Meta's youth addiction lawsuit, and a Molotov cocktail attack on Sam Altman's home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 05:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 05:28 IST
Trump's Policies In Focus Amidst Birth Tourism Crackdown & Trade Tensions
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The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to address 'birth tourism', targeting networks helping pregnant women secure U.S. citizenship for their babies. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has directed agents to focus on this new initiative, as President Trump underscores the need to restrict birthright citizenship.

In trade-related news, legal challenges are underway against President Trump's 10% global tariffs. A panel of judges at the U.S. Court of International Trade questioned the legitimacy of the tariffs, highlighting insufficient justification based on the large trade deficit and drawing criticism from several states and small businesses.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is making strides to strengthen its relationship with Peru in light of the upcoming presidential elections. With Peru being a significant trade partner for China, the U.S. push, led by new Ambassador Bernie Navarro, aims to counterbalance China's increasing influence, particularly in the mining and infrastructure sectors.

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