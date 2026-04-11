Mayawati Criticizes SP Over District Name Changes Honoring Phule

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati condemned the Samajwadi Party's decision to rename Jyotiba Phule Nagar, originally established to honor a prominent social reformer, to Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

The changes, attributed to political motives, also saw districts like Kanshiram Nagar and Prabuddha Nagar revert to their former names, reflecting divisive politics, according to Mayawati.

She praised Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's role in championing social change and women's empowerment, noting his pivotal impact on both Maharashtra and broader social movements in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)