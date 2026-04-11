Mayawati Criticizes SP Over District Name Changes Honoring Phule
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati criticized the former Samajwadi Party government for changing the name of Jyotiba Phule Nagar district to Amroha. She paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, highlighting his influence on education and women's empowerment. The BSP government initially named districts in Phule's honor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati condemned the Samajwadi Party's decision to rename Jyotiba Phule Nagar, originally established to honor a prominent social reformer, to Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.
The changes, attributed to political motives, also saw districts like Kanshiram Nagar and Prabuddha Nagar revert to their former names, reflecting divisive politics, according to Mayawati.
She praised Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's role in championing social change and women's empowerment, noting his pivotal impact on both Maharashtra and broader social movements in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)