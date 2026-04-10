UDF's Confident Stride in Kerala: Venugopal's Take on Assembly Polls
Congress leader K C Venugopal asserts UDF's assured win in Kerala Assembly polls despite BJP's alleged cash-for-votes strategy and an unholy political partnership with the Left. Highlighting BJP's supposed malpractice and CPI(M)'s fraudulent voting, Venugopal promises a strong government led by a united UDF front following high women voter turnout.
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Amid heated allegations of electoral malpractice, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal has predicted a resounding victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala's recent assembly elections. Speaking in Delhi, he accused the BJP of widespread cash distribution to secure votes.
Venugopal highlighted instances of irregularities in various constituencies, specifically pointing to Palakkad and Thrissur, where the BJP allegedly earmarked funds for 'A category' seats. He critiqued the Left-NDA alliance as an 'unholy partnership' aimed at gaining political ground.
The Congress leader praised the high voter turnout, particularly among women, and the party's strategic approach. He brushed aside speculations about intra-party leadership aspirations, noting the freedom within Congress, unlike the CPI(M). Strongly optimistic, Venugopal foresees UDF clinching a commanding number of seats.
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