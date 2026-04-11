Shashi Tharoor: India Focused on Peace in US-Iran Talks, Not Rivalry

As the pivotal peace talks between the US and Iran unfolded in Islamabad, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stressed that India does not compete with Pakistan on this diplomatic front, underscoring the importance of peace above all.

Tharoor highlighted Pakistan's significant role due to its proximity to Iran and its substantial Shia population, stating that any escalation could see a huge influx of refugees into Pakistan. He reassured that India's interests remain firmly tied to the pursuit of peace and regional stability, advocating for vigilant monitoring and active diplomatic engagement.

Tharoor took a critical stand on recent social media activity by Pakistan's Prime Minister, hinting at external influences, and reiterated that for Pakistan to be recognized as a genuine peacemaker, dismantling its domestic terrorist infrastructure is essential.