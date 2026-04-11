Shashi Tharoor: India Focused on Peace in US-Iran Talks, Not Rivalry
Shashi Tharoor emphasized India's non-competitive stance towards Pakistan amid US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, stressing that achieving peace is paramount. He highlighted Pakistan's vested interest due to its geographic and demographic connections to Iran and urged for India's active involvement in ensuring regional stability amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict.
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- India
As the pivotal peace talks between the US and Iran unfolded in Islamabad, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stressed that India does not compete with Pakistan on this diplomatic front, underscoring the importance of peace above all.
Tharoor highlighted Pakistan's significant role due to its proximity to Iran and its substantial Shia population, stating that any escalation could see a huge influx of refugees into Pakistan. He reassured that India's interests remain firmly tied to the pursuit of peace and regional stability, advocating for vigilant monitoring and active diplomatic engagement.
Tharoor took a critical stand on recent social media activity by Pakistan's Prime Minister, hinting at external influences, and reiterated that for Pakistan to be recognized as a genuine peacemaker, dismantling its domestic terrorist infrastructure is essential.
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