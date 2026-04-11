Punjab BJP Gathers Farmer Feedback on Severe Crop Damage
The Punjab BJP has dispatched senior leaders to assess and report on crop damage caused by recent rain and hailstorm events in the state. These efforts involve senior leaders visiting affected villages to gather feedback from farmers, covering ten districts and over 1.25 lakh acres of impacted farmland.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab branch has initiated a rigorous assessment to address the significant crop damage resulting from recent adverse weather conditions across the state. Senior leaders have been tasked with traversing affected villages and gathering direct feedback from farmers who have witnessed their livelihoods severely impacted.
According to a statement from the state general secretary Anil Sarin, five teams have been formed to gather insights across ten districts in an organized campaign. The extensive damage is reported to have affected more than 1.25 lakh acres.
Each designated team is responsible for specific areas: Fazilka and Sri Muktsar Sahib, Ferozepur and Bathinda, Barnala and Sangrur, Amritsar and Pathankot, and Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, with leaders including Manpreet Singh Badal, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, and others spearheading these efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)