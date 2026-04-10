Canada's Economic Pulse: Job Growth, Tariffs, and Unemployment in Focus

Canada's employment landscape showed signs of strain in March as the economy added a mere 14,100 jobs, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 6.7%. This slight gain follows a sharp drop of 83,900 jobs in February.

Economic experts attribute ongoing slack to U.S. tariffs impacting key sectors. The country's reliance on trade-exposed industries has led to a subdued labor market performance despite narrowly avoiding a recession.

Part-time job gains masked losses in full-time employment, reflecting larger economic challenges. The upcoming Bank of Canada monetary policy decision and modest expectations for rate changes highlight the precarious economic conditions.