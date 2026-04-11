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DMK vs BJP: Allegations and Political Tensions

DMK President M K Stalin has accused the BJP of instilling fear among minorities. He highlights attacks on Muslims and Christians and alleges BJP enactments like the CAA contribute to minority insecurity. BJP's M Chakravarthy refutes these claims, attributing Stalin's remarks to political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:23 IST
DMK vs BJP: Allegations and Political Tensions
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DMK President M K Stalin has raised grave concerns over the BJP's alleged agenda to intimidate minorities in India. He claimed that visible tensions in BJP-ruled states reflect an orchestrated plan to spread insecurity among Muslims and Christians.

Stalin pointed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed amendments to the Waqf law and FCRA as part of the BJP's strategy to marginalize minority communities. He criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for aligning with the BJP, accusing him of neglecting minority welfare.

Countering these accusations, BJP state vice president M Chakravarthy argued that Stalin's claims are motivated by electoral strategies over minority votes. He defended the intent behind the FCRA amendment, emphasizing accountability in fund usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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