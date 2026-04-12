Vaishali's Strategic Triumph: A Grandmaster's Chess Mastery

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali displayed exceptional proficiency in the 11th round of the Women's Candidates tournament by defeating Russian contestant Aleksandra Goryachkina. This marks her fourth win in the tournament, elevating her scoreboard to an impressive seven points out of 11 games.

Goryachkina struggled to gain traction in what was a critical match, opting for the London system, but Vaishali's strategic prowess outmaneuvered her, fortifying her lead by a full point over close competitors Anna Muzychuk and Jiner Zhu.

Despite a slow start in the tournament, Vaishali's form has seen substantial improvement, peaking with four crucial wins and two draws. Her younger brother R Praggnanandhaa had less fortune, missing critical opportunities for victory. Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan maintains a strong overall lead, suggesting the tournament's outcome is nearly decided.