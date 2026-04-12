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Vaishali's Strategic Triumph: A Grandmaster's Chess Mastery

Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali achieved a major victory against Aleksandra Goryachkina in the Women's Candidates tournament, taking her score to seven points from 11 games. The win further secured Vaishali's lead over rivals. Her strategic play continues to shine, showing remarkable improvement in recent rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 12-04-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 00:17 IST
Vaishali's Strategic Triumph: A Grandmaster's Chess Mastery
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Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali displayed exceptional proficiency in the 11th round of the Women's Candidates tournament by defeating Russian contestant Aleksandra Goryachkina. This marks her fourth win in the tournament, elevating her scoreboard to an impressive seven points out of 11 games.

Goryachkina struggled to gain traction in what was a critical match, opting for the London system, but Vaishali's strategic prowess outmaneuvered her, fortifying her lead by a full point over close competitors Anna Muzychuk and Jiner Zhu.

Despite a slow start in the tournament, Vaishali's form has seen substantial improvement, peaking with four crucial wins and two draws. Her younger brother R Praggnanandhaa had less fortune, missing critical opportunities for victory. Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan maintains a strong overall lead, suggesting the tournament's outcome is nearly decided.

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