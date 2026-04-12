Sanju Samson's Stellar Comeback: From Failures to Triumph
Sanju Samson, Chennai Super Kings opener, embraced basic principles after a string of failures to clinch a 23-run victory against Delhi Capitals with an unbeaten ton. Moving from Rajasthan Royals to CSK, Samson finds home-like comfort in his new team and dedicates his extraordinary knock to coach Stephen Fleming.
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Sanju Samson, the Chennai Super Kings opener, returned to fundamental cricketing principles after enduring a trio of poor performances. His unbeaten century of 115 off 56 balls led CSK to a crucial 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash on Saturday.
Despite initial setbacks this season, Samson hit 15 fours and 4 sixes in an innings that marked the team's first win of IPL 2026. He acknowledged the importance of mental recalibration and returning to batting basics, particularly after transitioning from Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi squad.
CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad praised the collective effort, noting improved bowling strategy and execution. Meanwhile, DC's captain Axar Patel highlighted fielding lapses that tilted the game in CSK's favor, despite his side's robust start and decent batting effort.
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