Unplanned Roadshow: Modi's Unforgettable Journey Through Siliguri

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inadvertently turned his route from Bagdogra airport to his accommodation in Siliguri into an unplanned roadshow.

The Prime Minister, who was in West Bengal for a series of election rallies, was welcomed by throngs of supporters who spontaneously lined the streets, cheering and showering him with flower petals.

Despite not being on his official itinerary, the event showcased Modi's immense popularity, as jubilant crowds formed to greet him, transforming the journey into a memorable spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)