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Political Tensions Flare in Payyannur: CPI(M) Workers Arrested

Two CPI(M) workers, Sudheesh and Ajay Krishna, were arrested for attacking the house of T Purushothaman, a supporter of rebel leader V Kunhikrishnan, in Payyannur. Following violence post-polling, calls for peace were made at an all-party meeting, with commitments to avoid further provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:59 IST
Political Tensions Flare in Payyannur: CPI(M) Workers Arrested
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In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, two CPI(M) workers were apprehended in connection to an attack on the residence of a party member allied with rebel leader V Kunhikrishnan. The suspects, identified as Sudheesh and Ajay Krishna, both hold positions within the DYFI in Payyannur.

The confrontation unfolded early Friday morning at the home of T Purushothaman, a prominent local party figure. The attackers allegedly set a car ablaze and shattered windows as tensions ran high after the recent Kerala Assembly polls. Authorities swiftly registered a case, leading to the arrests late Saturday night.

An all-party meeting convened by the Additional District Magistrate sought to address the violence. Party representatives pledged to curb provocative actions and ensure peace in the region. The elections, conducted on April 9, have been overshadowed by incidents of unrest, with results awaited on May 4.

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