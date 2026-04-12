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Trump's Strait of Hormuz Blockade: A New Geo-Political Chess Move

US President Donald Trump announced a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz following failed nuclear talks with Tehran. The move aims to interdict ships that pay tolls to Iran, impacting global oil transport. Trump credited Pakistan's leaders for their role in the negotiations, yet expressed concerns over Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:33 IST
Trump's Strait of Hormuz Blockade: A New Geo-Political Chess Move
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  • United States

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US Navy will enforce a blockade on ships entering or leaving the vital Strait of Hormuz. This decision comes after peace talks with Tehran hit a stalemate over nuclear weapons issues.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump directed the US Navy to stop any vessel in international waters that has paid tolls to Iran, emphasizing that nobody paying an unauthorized toll will be granted safe passage.

The President highlighted the involvement of international partners in the blockade and acknowledged Pakistan's role in facilitating the talks with Iran. However, he underscored that the primary concern remains preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

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