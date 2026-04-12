Stalemate in Islamabad: US-Iran Talks Hit a Wall
The US-Iran negotiations in Pakistan failed to secure a peace deal to resolve the West Asia conflict, primarily due to Iran's unwillingness to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Despite a fragile ceasefire, the deadlock raises doubts about stabilizing the global energy market, with the absence of an agreement hindering key progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:02 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
The historic 21-hour negotiations between the US and Iran in Pakistan ended without a peace agreement to resolve the ongoing West Asia conflict.
US Vice President JD Vance highlighted Iran's reluctance to abandon its nuclear program as the primary sticking point, dampening prospects of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite a fragile two-week ceasefire, the failure to reach an accord raises concerns over the effectiveness of global energy market stabilization and future diplomatic processes.
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