Stalemate in Islamabad: US-Iran Talks Hit a Wall

The historic 21-hour negotiations between the US and Iran in Pakistan ended without a peace agreement to resolve the ongoing West Asia conflict.

US Vice President JD Vance highlighted Iran's reluctance to abandon its nuclear program as the primary sticking point, dampening prospects of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite a fragile two-week ceasefire, the failure to reach an accord raises concerns over the effectiveness of global energy market stabilization and future diplomatic processes.