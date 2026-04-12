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Breakdown of Iran-US Peace Talks in Islamabad

The recent Iran-US peace talks in Islamabad, facilitated by Pakistan, ended without an agreement. Despite indirect and direct negotiations, significant differences remain unresolved. While future talks are anticipated, no dates are set, casting doubt on the efficacy of the recent ceasefire and efforts to stabilize the energy market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:42 IST
Breakdown of Iran-US Peace Talks in Islamabad
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Iran-US peace talks in Islamabad culminated inconclusively, after intensive indirect and direct negotiations facilitated by Pakistan. Initiated with separate discussions involving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, these talks eventually led to direct interactions between the Iranian and US delegations.

Under the lead of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf for Iran and Vice President JD Vance for the US, the discussions spanned over two-and-a-half hours, addressing technical demands at an expert level after a brief intermission.

Despite Pakistan's mediation and optimism for continued dialogue, the talks failed to produce an agreement, raising concerns about the viability of the temporary ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical for global energy markets.

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