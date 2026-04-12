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Yogi Adityanath's Call for 'Double-Engine' Government in Bengal

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the TMC's appeasement policies in West Bengal, urging voters to support a BJP government for true inclusivity. Speaking at a rally, he highlighted BJP's successes in UP and promised similar changes in Bengal, condemning TMC's misrule and alleged demographic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:33 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Call for 'Double-Engine' Government in Bengal
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the TMC of divisive appeasement tactics in West Bengal and urged citizens to elect a dual BJP government for genuine inclusivity. Addressing attendees at a rally in Sonamukhi, Adityanath emphasized the spiritual heritage of Bengal, citing figures like Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna.

However, he claimed the TMC government disrespects these revered icons, challenging the Hindu identity of the state. Drawing parallels with UP's transformation, Adityanath assured constituents that a BJP-led government would tackle 'goonda gardi' and foster development through zero-tolerance policies against mafias.

Citing BJP's triumphs and pledging safety and security, he assured the prevention of future atrocities and called out TMC's silence on attacks in Bangladesh, underscoring alleged infiltration issues that threaten Bengal's demographic balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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