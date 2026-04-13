Jadavpur: A Political Battleground in West Bengal Elections

The Jadavpur Assembly constituency, integral to West Bengal's political canvas, has emerged as a focal point in the upcoming state elections. Nestled within Kolkata and partly extending into South 24 Parganas, Jadavpur's significance is amplified by its inclusion in the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, holding electoral weight at multiple levels. Known for its historical connection to left-wing politics, the seat was once a bastion for former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and the Left Front.

Reflecting wider political shifts across West Bengal, Jadavpur has transitioned into a keenly contested battleground. The traditional dominance of the Left has waned, paving the way for political forces like the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), and the Bharatiya Janata Party. A diverse array of voters, ranging from student activists to middle-class professionals, contributes to the constituency's dynamic political environment, further fueled by the presence of institutions like Jadavpur University.

The 2021 elections witnessed a riveting multi-cornered contest resulting in TMC's Debabrata Majumdar securing victory, edging out CPI(M)'s Dr. Sujan Chakraborty. As Jadavpur readies for another electoral showdown, issues such as urban infrastructure development, drainage, and civic amenities like local roads and water supply remain at the forefront. This urban constituency, under Kolkata Municipal Corporation's governance, continues to grapple with these persistent civic challenges, setting the stage for a compelling electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)