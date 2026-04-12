UDF's Imminent Victory: Sreekandan Confident Satheesan Avoids 'Vanavas'
V K Sreekandan, a Congress MP, assures that VD Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, won't face exile as the UDF is set to win decisively in the assembly elections. Speculations suggest shifts in political alliances, with CPI(M)'s base potentially crumbling, possibly benefiting BJP gains in Palakkad.
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V K Sreekandan, a Congress MP, expressed confidence that VD Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, will avoid political exile due to an anticipated UDF victory in the upcoming elections.
Sreekandan noted that despite some individuals wishing for Satheesan's exile, the people of Kerala support him. He accused CPI(M) of aiding BJP growth in Palakkad, resulting in their weakened position in the district.
Highlighting high voter turnout, Sreekandan predicted that Congress will secure significant victories in Palakkad and affirmed that the Congress leadership will decide on the Chief Ministerial candidate after the results are declared.
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