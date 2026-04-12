Left Menu

Benin's Financial Future: Wadagni Poised for Presidential Victory

Benin's finance minister, Romuald Wadagni, is set for a presidential victory amid economic growth and low opposition. Supported by President Patrice Talon's coalition, Wadagni aims to continue his predecessor's policies. While he faces security challenges from jihadist threats, opposition criticizes limited benefits of the economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:56 IST
Benin's Financial Future: Wadagni Poised for Presidential Victory

On the verge of a pivotal election day, Romuald Wadagni, Benin's finance minister, is expected to secure presidential victory. With support from President Patrice Talon's coalition, Wadagni's economic agenda drives his popularity.

Despite a subdued early turnout, long voting lines are anticipated after church services in Benin's largest city, Cotonou. Wadagni pledges policies similar to Talon's, focusing on public access to water and healthcare, while addressing security threats from jihadists.

Meanwhile, opposition voices criticize the economic divide and political climate. Citizens urge Wadagni to bolster job opportunities and security, especially in the troubled northern regions plagued by al-Qaeda-linked attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tourism on the Rise: J&K Issues Record Building Permissions Amid Crackdown on Illegal Constructions

Tourism on the Rise: J&K Issues Record Building Permissions Amid Crackdown o...

 India
2
Ceiling Collapse in Mumbai Chawl Injures Man and Child

Ceiling Collapse in Mumbai Chawl Injures Man and Child

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Amid Illusory Ceasefire: Lebanon's Heartbreaking Loss

Tragedy Strikes Amid Illusory Ceasefire: Lebanon's Heartbreaking Loss

 Global
4
Tragic Collision: Youth's Fatal Encounter with Electric Bus

Tragic Collision: Youth's Fatal Encounter with Electric Bus

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026