Benin's Financial Future: Wadagni Poised for Presidential Victory

On the verge of a pivotal election day, Romuald Wadagni, Benin's finance minister, is expected to secure presidential victory. With support from President Patrice Talon's coalition, Wadagni's economic agenda drives his popularity.

Despite a subdued early turnout, long voting lines are anticipated after church services in Benin's largest city, Cotonou. Wadagni pledges policies similar to Talon's, focusing on public access to water and healthcare, while addressing security threats from jihadists.

Meanwhile, opposition voices criticize the economic divide and political climate. Citizens urge Wadagni to bolster job opportunities and security, especially in the troubled northern regions plagued by al-Qaeda-linked attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)