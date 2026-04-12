Lok Sabha Expansion Risks Southern Disadvantage, Warns MP John Brittas

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas expressed concerns on Sunday about the potential adverse effects of expanding Lok Sabha seats on southern states, questioning the timing of the exercise. Despite these concerns, Brittas stated his party's support for implementing women's reservation starting from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a social media post, Brittas highlighted that increasing seats from 543 to 816 would disproportionately benefit northern states with an addition of over 200 seats, compared to only 65 more for southern regions. He warned that this imbalance could threaten India's federal structure and diversity.

Brittas criticized the 'hurried' nature of the special parliamentary session called amidst ongoing state elections, suggesting a delay until these elections are complete. While acknowledging a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the implementation of women's quotas, Brittas reiterated his party's long-standing support for women's greater representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)