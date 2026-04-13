Manipur's Imphal Airport Expansion: A Gateway to the Future
Manipur's Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh vows full support for completing Imphal airport's expansion. His visit highlights the commitment to boost operational capacity and infrastructure, ultimately aiming for 24-hour service. The project promises increased passenger and car parking capacity, enhancing the region's connectivity and growth prospects.
- Country:
- India
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has pledged the state government's full support to expedite the completion of Imphal airport's new terminal building. The announcement came following his site visit to Bir Tikendrajit International Airport.
During the inspection, Singh was briefed by the Airports Authority of India on the project's progress. The Chief Minister assured them of the government's commitment to providing all necessary assistance for the terminal's timely completion.
Upon completion, the new terminal will allow 24-hour operations, significantly increasing passenger capacity from 1.39 million to 5 million annually. The terminal's parking capacity will also expand dramatically, accommodating over 1,000 vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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