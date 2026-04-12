Hungary's High-Stakes Electoral Showdown

In Hungary, the electoral battle reached a pivotal moment as more than half of the 7.53 million eligible voters made their voices heard by 1100 GMT on Sunday. This election pits the nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban against the centre-right challenger Peter Magyar in a highly anticipated showdown.

Data from the election committee revealed that voter turnout surged to 54.14%, equating to over 4 million people casting their ballots. This uptick in participation marks a significant increase from the 40.01% turnout recorded at the previous election in 2022.

The heightened voter engagement signals the critical nature of this election, as Hungarian citizens decide their political future amid a backdrop of contrasting visions between the incumbent leader and his challenger.

(With inputs from agencies.)