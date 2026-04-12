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High Voter Turnout Marks Tripura Tribal Areas Election Amid Skirmishes

Over 83% of voters participated in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District elections, featuring 173 candidates. Despite some violence, no severe injuries were recorded. The BJP and Tipra Motha Party expressed gratitude for the high turnout, anticipating potential victories. Sporadic incidents were quickly addressed by security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:42 IST
High Voter Turnout Marks Tripura Tribal Areas Election Amid Skirmishes
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The elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District witnessed a remarkable voter turnout, with over 83% of the 9.62 lakh electorate casting their votes on Sunday.

Conducted across 1,257 booths in eight districts, the polls featured 173 candidates vying for 28 seats. Despite minor skirmishes, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported, according to police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb.

The BJP and Tipra Motha Party leaders applauded voters' enthusiastic participation and expressed confidence in potential electoral victories. Security measures ensured peace, though isolated incidents, such as crude bombs at Valuerchar, were quickly contained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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