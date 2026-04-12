High Voter Turnout Marks Tripura Tribal Areas Election Amid Skirmishes

The elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District witnessed a remarkable voter turnout, with over 83% of the 9.62 lakh electorate casting their votes on Sunday.

Conducted across 1,257 booths in eight districts, the polls featured 173 candidates vying for 28 seats. Despite minor skirmishes, no fatalities or serious injuries were reported, according to police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb.

The BJP and Tipra Motha Party leaders applauded voters' enthusiastic participation and expressed confidence in potential electoral victories. Security measures ensured peace, though isolated incidents, such as crude bombs at Valuerchar, were quickly contained.

(With inputs from agencies.)