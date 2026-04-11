Puducherry Achieves Record Voter Turnout in Historic Election

Puducherry achieved a historic voter turnout of 91.23% in the Assembly elections, marking the highest in its electoral history. The polling on April 9 involved 1,099 stations across multiple constituencies.

The counting process is slated for May 4, with six designated centers providing the venue. Puducherry itself will utilize three sites due to its 23 constituencies.

Regional areas, including Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, each have their own counting centers. Postal voting contributed 1.36% to the overall turnout, further enhancing this record-breaking achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)