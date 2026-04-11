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Puducherry Achieves Record Voter Turnout in Historic Election

Puducherry region set a record voter turnout of 91.23% in the Assembly elections held on April 9. The count will occur across six centers on May 4, with Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions each having designated facilities. This marks the highest polling percentage since the first election in 1964.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:45 IST
Puducherry Achieves Record Voter Turnout in Historic Election
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  • India

Puducherry achieved a historic voter turnout of 91.23% in the Assembly elections, marking the highest in its electoral history. The polling on April 9 involved 1,099 stations across multiple constituencies.

The counting process is slated for May 4, with six designated centers providing the venue. Puducherry itself will utilize three sites due to its 23 constituencies.

Regional areas, including Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, each have their own counting centers. Postal voting contributed 1.36% to the overall turnout, further enhancing this record-breaking achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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