Hungary's Pivotal Election: The Fate of Orban's 'Illiberal Democracy'

Hungarians headed to the polls on Sunday in an election that could potentially break Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year grip on power. The outcome is anticipated to have wide-reaching effects, particularly impacting Hungary's relations with Russia and echoing through right-wing circles across the globe, including in the U.S.

Orban, known for his eurosceptic nationalist stance, has seen a decline in popularity following economic struggles and elite corruption allegations. Peter Magyar's Tisza party presents a formidable challenge with polls showing them ahead. Opinion indicates public fatigue with Orban's policies.

This election is closely watched by the EU, as an Orban defeat might mean lifting Hungary's blockade on vital EU loans for Ukraine. Despite this, the results remain uncertain with high undetermined voter numbers and altered electoral districts. Polls closed at 7 p.m., sealing what could be a pivotal decision day for the nation.