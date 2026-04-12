Unity Over Ambition: K Babu's Take on Kerala's Leadership Talks
Senior Congress leader K Babu emphasizes the importance of refraining from discussing Kerala's chief ministerial candidate ahead of assembly poll results. Babu, who didn't contest the elections, highlights past leadership dynamics and urges focus on collective action to avoid voter and party worker discontent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:45 IST
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- India
K Babu, a senior Congress leader, stressed the need to avoid discussion on a prospective Chief Minister ahead of the Kerala Assembly poll results.
Speaking to the media, Babu pointed out that the polls were conducted collectively by the Congress without projecting any leader for the premier position.
Despite isolated opinions, he maintained that such discussions should await the electoral outcome to avoid alienating voters and workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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