Asha Bhosle's Health Scare: Prime Minister Expresses Concern

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his deep concern on Sunday regarding the health condition of iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Modi extended wishes for her swift recovery.

The 92-year-old singer, known for her extensive contributions to Indian music, was hospitalized on Saturday following complications related to a chest infection and exhaustion, as reported by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. Sources revealed that she also experienced a cardiac arrest and pulmonary issues.

Posting on the social platform X, Modi shared, "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery." The nation joins in hoping for the beloved singer's health to improve swiftly.