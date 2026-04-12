Left Menu

Asha Bhosle's Health Scare: Prime Minister Expresses Concern

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the health of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who was hospitalized in Mumbai due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Bhosle, 92, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and pulmonary issues, prompting good wishes for her speedy recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:14 IST
Asha Bhosle's Health Scare: Prime Minister Expresses Concern
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his deep concern on Sunday regarding the health condition of iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Modi extended wishes for her swift recovery.

The 92-year-old singer, known for her extensive contributions to Indian music, was hospitalized on Saturday following complications related to a chest infection and exhaustion, as reported by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. Sources revealed that she also experienced a cardiac arrest and pulmonary issues.

Posting on the social platform X, Modi shared, "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery." The nation joins in hoping for the beloved singer's health to improve swiftly.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Changemakers: SBI Youth for India's Impactful Conclave 2026

Empowering Changemakers: SBI Youth for India's Impactful Conclave 2026

 India
2
The Unfinished Pivot: US Strategies Amid Middle East Conflicts

The Unfinished Pivot: US Strategies Amid Middle East Conflicts

 United States
3
Turning Point for Delhi Capitals: A Game of Momentum and Missed Opportunities

Turning Point for Delhi Capitals: A Game of Momentum and Missed Opportunitie...

 India
4
Security Forces Crackdown: Illegal Bunkers and IEDs in Manipur

Security Forces Crackdown: Illegal Bunkers and IEDs in Manipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026