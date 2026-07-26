Liverpool's Pre-Season Win Overshadowed by Gomez Injury

Liverpool emerged victorious with a 4-2 scoreline against Sunderland in a pre-season clash, part of Andoni Iraola's first match as the Reds' new manager. The win, featuring goals from Kieran Morrison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Federico Chiesa, and Lewis Koumas, was overshadowed by an early injury to defender Joe Gomez.

Gomez's departure came within the first 10 minutes, presenting an immediate challenge for the team. "We have a lot to correct," admitted Iraola post-match. Despite showing heavy legs after extensive training, he believes this match sets a strong foundation for further improvement in their pre-season schedule.

Jeremey Jacquet, the newly signed center-back recovering from a shoulder injury, is expected to participate in future fixtures. Meanwhile, Liverpool continues their pre-season preparations with games against Wrexham, Leeds United, AS Monaco, and Como, before heading to Newcastle on August 23 for their Premier League opener.