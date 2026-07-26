Marvel's Cinematic Future Unveiled at Comic-Con 2023

Marvel Studios captured the attention at San Diego Comic-Con with announcements on future releases, including 'Ghost Rider' with Ryan Gosling and 'Black Panther 3.' The event also teased 'Avengers: Doomsday,' setting up major box office battles with upcoming sci-fi releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 08:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 08:09 IST
Marvel's Cinematic Future Unveiled at Comic-Con 2023
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Marvel Studios returned to the spotlight at San Diego Comic-Con, captivating audiences with news of their upcoming projects. Among the most anticipated is 'Ghost Rider,' starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, and 'Black Panther 3,' which will bring David Jonsson as the new T'Challa.

Fans received first glances of 'Avengers: Doomsday,' set to hit theaters on December 18. This release date challenges Warner Bros' 'Dune' series, leading to an epic box office showdown dubbed 'Dunesday.'

Returning faces, including Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, were present to preview 'Black Panther 3.' Ryan Gosling surprised fans by expressing excitement for 'Ghost Rider' onstage. Meanwhile, 'Avengers: Secret Wars' is slated for a December 2027 release, showcasing Marvel's grand cinematic roadmap.

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