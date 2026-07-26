Ramsay-Peaty's Bronze Setback Revamps Olympic Dream

Adam Ramsay-Peaty's dream of clinching his third Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 100 metres breaststroke was halted, as he took home the bronze medal on Saturday. Australia's Sam Williamson claimed gold, while Jersey's Filip Nowacki secured silver.

Despite his podium finish, Ramsay-Peaty, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, expressed dissatisfaction with his performance, citing the need to alter his training regime. 'It hurts too much,' he admitted to the BBC. 'I have got to approach training differently now.'

While contemplating the viability of the 100 metres, Ramsay-Peaty remains optimistic about excelling in the 50 metres breaststroke, his 'super strength.' With his eyes set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, he is prepared to adapt his strategy to reclaim his speed and success in the pool.