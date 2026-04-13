Congress Accuses Modi of 'Misleading' Nation on Women's Quota Bill

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'misleading the nation' concerning the Women's Reservation Act, 2023. Tagore contends that the act, already approved by Parliament, is being stalled by the Prime Minister, whose intent he questions as he claims it aims to exclude OBC women from parliamentary representation.

Speaking to ANI, Tagore said, "The Prime Minister is misguiding the nation," highlighting promises made on the parliamentary floor regarding census, delimitation, and subsequent women's reservations, which he claims have not been honored. He emphasized the pending implementation of the act, passed and sanctioned by both houses and the President.

Tagore pointed out that the upcoming delimitation could potentially reserve over 150 parliamentary seats for OBC women, a process he believes the Prime Minister is attempting to obstruct. He criticized the Centre for allegedly masking its true intentions, accusing Prime Minister Modi of framing the situation under a positive guise while undermining comprehensive representation, particularly for South, West, and Northeast India.

Despite calls for support from the Prime Minister for the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress MP remains skeptical of the proposed amendments linked to new census data and delimitation. Tagore asserted that ongoing delays could affect the proper execution of women's reservations and expressed concerns over the lack of OBC provisions, which leaves SC/ST reservations unchanged.