Modi Accuses TMC of Betraying Women Over Reservation Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of betraying women in West Bengal by blocking a legislative effort toward women's reservation in Parliament. Addressing voters in Bishnupur, Bengal, Modi framed the ongoing political battle as a struggle between fear and empowerment.

Modi criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which aimed to provide 33% reservations for women in legislative bodies. The bill fell short of the required votes in Lok Sabha, becoming a focal point in West Bengal's politically charged atmosphere.

While the TMC argues against the Bill, Modi projected women's empowerment as a key agenda for the BJP, pledging support for welfare initiatives and emphasizing tribal community empowerment amidst an electorate crucially comprised of women voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)