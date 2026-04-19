Modi Accuses TMC of Betraying Women Over Reservation Bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress for allegedly betraying women by blocking the passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Modi's remarks at a rally in West Bengal turned the bill's failure into a campaign issue against TMC.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of betraying women in West Bengal by blocking a legislative effort toward women's reservation in Parliament. Addressing voters in Bishnupur, Bengal, Modi framed the ongoing political battle as a struggle between fear and empowerment.
Modi criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which aimed to provide 33% reservations for women in legislative bodies. The bill fell short of the required votes in Lok Sabha, becoming a focal point in West Bengal's politically charged atmosphere.
While the TMC argues against the Bill, Modi projected women's empowerment as a key agenda for the BJP, pledging support for welfare initiatives and emphasizing tribal community empowerment amidst an electorate crucially comprised of women voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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