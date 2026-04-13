Magyar's Vision: A Democratic Revival in Hungary

Peter Magyar, the newly elected leader of Hungary, pledged on Monday to amend the constitution as part of a broader effort to restore democratic standards in the country. Following a decisive victory in the elections, Magyar emphasized that Hungary, after 16 years of nationalist rule, seeks to reinforce its position within the European community.

Magyar's centre-right Tisza party has ousted Viktor Orban's long-standing nationalist Fidesz party, signaling significant political change and potential challenges for Orban's allies in Russia and across the Trump administration in the U.S.

In Budapest, Magyar announced his intentions to fortify Hungary's commitment to the EU, initiate judicial reforms, and ensure LGBTQ+ rights, marking a new era aimed at re-establishing democratic values and institutions.