Contentious Policy Debate: Tamil Nadu's Paddy Bonus Controversy
A conflict has emerged between Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over a letter advising states to review bonus policies for paddy cultivation. While Stalin claims this letter suggests halting bonuses, Sitharaman argues it simply advises alignment with national agricultural priorities.
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The political arena witnessed a new controversy as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the Centre of pressuring the state to discontinue its bonus policy for paddy farmers. Stalin questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's willingness to make public a letter purportedly suggesting this directive.
Sitharaman countered Stalin's claims, stating that the letter in question was not a directive but an advisory encouraging states to align bonus policies with national agricultural goals, such as promoting pulses, oilseeds, and millets for sustainable agriculture and self-reliance.
The Finance Minister emphasized that any interpretation of the state's advisement as coercion is misleading. The Centre's perspective is that states should consider the broader picture when setting bonus policies, enhancing national nutritional security and sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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