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Political Storm: Allegations Surrounding the 2018 Kerala Floods

Congress youth wing protested against Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, alleging mishandling of dams during the 2018 Kerala floods. An audio clip, supposedly of Krishnankutty blaming his predecessor, surfaced. Protesters demanded his resignation. Krishnankutty denied the allegations, attributing the clip to possible AI manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:31 IST
Political Storm: Allegations Surrounding the 2018 Kerala Floods
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress and its youth wing have launched a protest march targeting Kerala's Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, demanding accountability for improper dam management during the catastrophic 2018 floods. The protestors claim negligence led to numerous fatalities and significant economic loss.

Amidst intensified protests, an audio clip was released by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, allegedly featuring Krishnankutty attributing flood blame to then-Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas and officials. The protesters, steadfast in their demand for Krishnankutty's resignation, were met with forceful measures like water cannons by the police.

Krishnankutty, who remains defensive, dismissed the clip's authenticity. He speculated on the possibility of AI's role in fabricating the contentious audio, further refuting allegations of deals with Thomas during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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