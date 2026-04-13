Political Storm: Allegations Surrounding the 2018 Kerala Floods

The Congress and its youth wing have launched a protest march targeting Kerala's Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, demanding accountability for improper dam management during the catastrophic 2018 floods. The protestors claim negligence led to numerous fatalities and significant economic loss.

Amidst intensified protests, an audio clip was released by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, allegedly featuring Krishnankutty attributing flood blame to then-Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas and officials. The protesters, steadfast in their demand for Krishnankutty's resignation, were met with forceful measures like water cannons by the police.

Krishnankutty, who remains defensive, dismissed the clip's authenticity. He speculated on the possibility of AI's role in fabricating the contentious audio, further refuting allegations of deals with Thomas during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

(With inputs from agencies.)