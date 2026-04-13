Political Shift: Hungary's New Leadership Sparks Hope and Controversy

Hungary witnessed a dramatic political shift Monday as the centre-right opposition scored a landslide victory, echoing from Washington to Kyiv. The win stirred local markets, with Budapest turning into a festive zone. This election holds broader implications, possibly reshaping Hungary's relationship with both the European Union and Russia.

Outgoing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, once a strategic ally to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, had impeded EU efforts, including financial aid to Ukraine. Voters favored Peter Magyar's Tisza party, optimistic about unblocking frozen EU funds and reinforcing democratic standards, given his two-thirds supermajority.

Markets reacted positively with the Hungarian forint spiking by 2.5% against the euro. European leaders, Ukraine's Zelenskiy, and U.S. Democrats warmly received Magyar's victory. Hungary's jubilant celebration reflects hopes to mend EU ties while the Kremlin signaled willingness to maintain practical relations with the new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)