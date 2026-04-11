Central European Alliances Stir Controversy Ahead of Hungarian Election
Czech and Slovak leaders support Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary's election, portraying him as safeguarding national interests. Despite facing potential ousting, Orban maintains key alliances with Bratislava and Prague, opposing EU policies and cultivating ties with Russia. His leadership style closely influences neighboring reforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:00 IST
On the eve of Hungary's parliamentary election, Czech and Slovak leaders publicly endorsed Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emphasizing his commitment to national interests.
Orban, known for his nationalist stance and friendly relations with Russia, faces a challenging election as opinion polls suggest a possible shift in power after 16 years.
Despite this, leaders including Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasize Orban's fight for sovereignty, strengthening ties across Central Europe, and bolstering nationalist policies, often clashing with the European Union.
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- Viktor Orban
- Hungary
- Election
- Robert Fico
- Slovakia
- Czech Republic
- Andrej Babis
- Russia
- EU
- nationalism