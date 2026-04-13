Bengal's Electoral Battle: Shah's Stand Against Infiltrators
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significance of the SIR of electoral rolls in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering political violence and vowed that the BJP would expel infiltrators and form the government in Bengal.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has highlighted electoral rolls as a pivotal issue in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Speaking during a roadshow in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman, Shah criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the state's political violence, attributing it to her leadership along with her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.
Shah asserted that the presence of foreign voters on the electoral rolls is a significant concern, insisting that India is not a refuge for infiltrators. He confidently declared that the people of West Bengal have resolved to expel such individuals, undermining Mamata Banerjee's assurances to the contrary.
Asserting the BJP's stronghold, Shah predicted a decisive win in Bengal, noting that political violence would no longer be tolerated. The substantial turnout at his roadshow served as evidence of public support, suggesting that the opposition party, TMC, would falter in the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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