Left Menu

Bengal's Electoral Battle: Shah's Stand Against Infiltrators

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significance of the SIR of electoral rolls in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering political violence and vowed that the BJP would expel infiltrators and form the government in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:57 IST
Bengal's Electoral Battle: Shah's Stand Against Infiltrators
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has highlighted electoral rolls as a pivotal issue in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Speaking during a roadshow in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman, Shah criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the state's political violence, attributing it to her leadership along with her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

Shah asserted that the presence of foreign voters on the electoral rolls is a significant concern, insisting that India is not a refuge for infiltrators. He confidently declared that the people of West Bengal have resolved to expel such individuals, undermining Mamata Banerjee's assurances to the contrary.

Asserting the BJP's stronghold, Shah predicted a decisive win in Bengal, noting that political violence would no longer be tolerated. The substantial turnout at his roadshow served as evidence of public support, suggesting that the opposition party, TMC, would falter in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Conspiracy: External Elements Behind IMT-Manesar Protests

Unveiling the Conspiracy: External Elements Behind IMT-Manesar Protests

 India
2
Enforcement Directorate arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel under PMLA in West Bengal coal 'scam' case: Officials.

Enforcement Directorate arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel under PMLA in ...

 India
3
Pachpadra Set to Shine: PM Modi's Inauguration of India's First Petrochemical Complex

Pachpadra Set to Shine: PM Modi's Inauguration of India's First Petrochemica...

 India
4
Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation; amendment over women's quota, alleges conspiracy.

Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation;...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026