Rajasthan Youth's Vision Fuels India's Future Ambitions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the pivotal role of Rajasthan's youth in shaping a developed India by 2047, at 'My Bharat Budget Quest'. The event emphasized youth innovation, India's economic ambitions, and the Union Budget 2026. Prominent leaders discussed policies on education, skill development, and employment, underscoring youth as a national asset.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the innovative ideas of Rajasthan's youth as vital to India's development by 2047. Speaking at the 'My Bharat Budget Quest', he hailed the initiative as a platform for young voices on the Union Budget 2026.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya underscored the budget's focus on people-centric policies, particularly in education, employment, and skill development. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma echoed this, emphasizing policies designed to foster entrepreneurship and business growth.
Additional officials highlighted transparent recruitment, self-employment support, and the need for agriculture advancements. The dialogue, attended by over 900 participants, showcased the crucial role of youth in policymaking and national progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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