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Rajasthan Royals' Struggle: A Surprise Defeat and Emerging Stars

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag attributed their IPL loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad to various factors, including unexpected bowling conditions and execution failures. Despite this setback, Parag praised young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, highlighting his potential and experience gained in recent tournaments, foreseeing a promising future for the cricketer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 10:29 IST
Rajasthan Royals' Struggle: A Surprise Defeat and Emerging Stars
Riyan Parag
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Royals faced their first IPL setback of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain Riyan Parag pointed to several contributing factors, including the failure of his typically dominant batting lineup to read the ball's pace.

After a lackluster bowling performance, the usually explosive top order, featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Dhruv Jurel, could not find their rhythm, leading to a significant 57-run defeat on Monday.

Despite the loss, Parag remains optimistic about RR's bowling quality and expressed confidence in rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, recognizing his potential and vital experience from recent international youth competitions.

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