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Sports Digest: Highs and Lows in the World of Sports

A comprehensive summary of current sports news highlights major events across various sports. Doc Rivers steps down as Bucks coach, Stephen Curry faces minutes restriction, Arizona basketball adds new players, Laura Siegemund wins in Stuttgart, Lauren Price eyes a bout with Claressa Shields, and more updates from the sports world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 10:28 IST
Sports Digest: Highs and Lows in the World of Sports
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In a significant move, Doc Rivers has stepped down as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks after the team posted its worst record since the 2013-14 NBA season.

Stephen Curry is under a minutes restriction as he returns from a knee injury for the Warriors' play-in game against the Clippers.

Professional-level transfer updates see Arizona strengthening its ranks with North Carolina's Derek Dixon and Washington's JJ Mandaquit, both top-rated high school prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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