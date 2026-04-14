Sports Digest: Highs and Lows in the World of Sports

In a significant move, Doc Rivers has stepped down as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks after the team posted its worst record since the 2013-14 NBA season.

Stephen Curry is under a minutes restriction as he returns from a knee injury for the Warriors' play-in game against the Clippers.

Professional-level transfer updates see Arizona strengthening its ranks with North Carolina's Derek Dixon and Washington's JJ Mandaquit, both top-rated high school prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)