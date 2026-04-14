Carney's Liberals Achieve Majority: A New Era for Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney cemented his political stronghold with a decisive win in special elections on Monday night, granting his Liberal Party a majority government. The wins in key districts empower the Liberals to advance their legislative agenda independently of opposition parties.

Marking a significant political milestone, Carney's government could potentially remain in power until 2029, a result partially driven by defections from opposition members and mounting public dissatisfaction with U.S.-Canadian relations under President Trump's aggressive policies.

Top political analysts, including Daniel Béland from McGill University, credit Carney's astute political maneuvers and centrist alignment for the Liberals' strengthened position, while Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservatives, struggles to maintain unity within his party.