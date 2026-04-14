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Defending the Legacy of BR Ambedkar: A Congressional Commitment

Congress leaders highlight the systematic attacks on BR Ambedkar's legacy and the Indian Constitution, vowing to defend its ideals. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge emphasize the urgency to protect principles of justice, equality, and liberty. A unified call to action is echoed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 10:47 IST
Defending the Legacy of BR Ambedkar: A Congressional Commitment
BR Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

On the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Congress leaders voiced their concerns about the systematic undermining of his legacy and the Indian Constitution. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the importance of defending Ambedkar's ideals of justice, equality, and liberty.

Rahul Gandhi spoke passionately about the threats posed to democratic institutions, vowing to fight for Ambedkar's vision of an empowered India. He emphasized the collective responsibility to realize Ambedkar's dreams and safeguard the rights and principles he championed.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Ambedkar, describing the Constitution as a protective shield bestowing liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity. Her call to uphold Constitutional values reinforced the Congress party's commitment to Ambedkar's ideology.

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