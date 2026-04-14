Defending the Legacy of BR Ambedkar: A Congressional Commitment

On the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Congress leaders voiced their concerns about the systematic undermining of his legacy and the Indian Constitution. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the importance of defending Ambedkar's ideals of justice, equality, and liberty.

Rahul Gandhi spoke passionately about the threats posed to democratic institutions, vowing to fight for Ambedkar's vision of an empowered India. He emphasized the collective responsibility to realize Ambedkar's dreams and safeguard the rights and principles he championed.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Ambedkar, describing the Constitution as a protective shield bestowing liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity. Her call to uphold Constitutional values reinforced the Congress party's commitment to Ambedkar's ideology.