Sachin Pilot Slams BJP: Delay in Rajasthan Panchayat Polls

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has criticized the delay in panchayat elections by the BJP-led government in Rajasthan. He accused the ruling party of postponing polls despite court directions, citing a fear of electoral defeat as the underlying reason.

Pilot pointed out that the government's disregard for the April 15 court-imposed deadline is hindering local governance. With halted rural employment projects under MGNREGA, many residents face inconveniences, Pilot told reporters.

On women's reservation, Pilot reiterated Congress's commitment, referencing past initiatives during the UPA regime. He stressed the importance of following proper procedures in implementing reservation policies while lambasting the BJP government for neglecting law, order, and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)