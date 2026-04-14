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Sachin Pilot Slams BJP: Delay in Rajasthan Panchayat Polls

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has criticized the BJP-led Rajasthan government for delaying panchayat elections, accusing them of fearing electoral defeat and ignoring court deadlines. He highlighted issues like halted rural employment under MGNREGA and emphasized the need for women's reservation with proper procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST
Sachin Pilot Slams BJP: Delay in Rajasthan Panchayat Polls
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has criticized the delay in panchayat elections by the BJP-led government in Rajasthan. He accused the ruling party of postponing polls despite court directions, citing a fear of electoral defeat as the underlying reason.

Pilot pointed out that the government's disregard for the April 15 court-imposed deadline is hindering local governance. With halted rural employment projects under MGNREGA, many residents face inconveniences, Pilot told reporters.

On women's reservation, Pilot reiterated Congress's commitment, referencing past initiatives during the UPA regime. He stressed the importance of following proper procedures in implementing reservation policies while lambasting the BJP government for neglecting law, order, and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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