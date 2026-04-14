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Trump's US Domestic Decisions Reverberate with Controversy

The US domestic news brief highlights key events including the restoration of the Pride flag at Stonewall Monument, Trump's DoorDash promotion for a tip tax cut, and Representative Swalwell's suspension of his gubernatorial campaign amid sexual assault allegations. Other topics cover federal arrest errors in Minnesota and Britney Spears entering rehab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:28 IST
Trump's US Domestic Decisions Reverberate with Controversy
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The Trump administration has agreed to reinstate the Pride flag at New York's Stonewall Monument, marking a significant policy reversal. This development is seen as an exception in the administration's broader movement toward reducing diversity policies.

President Donald Trump utilized a unique media moment, ordering DoorDash to the White House, to draw attention to his administration's tax reforms regarding tips. This public gesture involved the delivery of fast food to the Oval Office, allowing Trump to engage directly with reporters.

Amid sexual assault allegations, Representative Eric Swalwell has paused his California gubernatorial bid. This decision follows pressure from political colleagues and ongoing legal challenges, stirring discussions on accountability within political ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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