Trump's US Domestic Decisions Reverberate with Controversy

The Trump administration has agreed to reinstate the Pride flag at New York's Stonewall Monument, marking a significant policy reversal. This development is seen as an exception in the administration's broader movement toward reducing diversity policies.

President Donald Trump utilized a unique media moment, ordering DoorDash to the White House, to draw attention to his administration's tax reforms regarding tips. This public gesture involved the delivery of fast food to the Oval Office, allowing Trump to engage directly with reporters.

Amid sexual assault allegations, Representative Eric Swalwell has paused his California gubernatorial bid. This decision follows pressure from political colleagues and ongoing legal challenges, stirring discussions on accountability within political ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)