Gujarat Congress Alleges BJP-Backed Police Intimidation in Local Polls

In a significant political development, Gujarat Congress has raised serious allegations against the state's ruling BJP, claiming police intimidation of Opposition candidates in the run-up to local body polls. The claims were made during a meeting with State Election Commissioner Murali Krishna.

The Congress party, led by state president Amit Chavda, submitted a memorandum detailing instances where police allegedly threatened candidates to withdraw their nomination forms. They argued that such actions threaten the integrity of the electoral process, which involves numerous panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations.

The memorandum highlighted specific cases of alleged misconduct by police and election officials, alleging discrepancies and bias in the nomination process. With elections scheduled for April 26 and results on April 28, Congress seeks immediate intervention to ensure a fair electoral exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)