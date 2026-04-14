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Urgent Reforms to Unfreeze EU Funds Discussed Between von der Leyen and Magyar

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced discussions with Hungary's election victor, Peter Magyar, focusing on crucial reforms to reactivate frozen EU funding. Emphasizing the importance of the rule of law and European values, von der Leyen highlighted the need for swift actions to leverage investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:50 IST
Urgent Reforms to Unfreeze EU Funds Discussed Between von der Leyen and Magyar
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  • Hungary

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Tuesday her conversation with Hungary's newly elected leader, Peter Magyar, highlighting pressing reform actions essential for reinstating suspended EU financial aid.

In a message shared on social media platform X, von der Leyen identified immediate reform priorities as central to their talks.

Von der Leyen stressed the urgency of restoring the rule of law, realigning with fundamental European values, and implementing reforms to unlock investment potential within the EU framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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