Historic Power Shift: Peter Magyar Takes the Helm in Hungary

In the wake of Hungary's major election upset, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico congratulated the nation's new leader, Peter Magyar, and pledged to pursue 'intensive cooperation.'

Fico extended his gratitude to the outgoing Viktor Orban and expressed a commitment to safeguard shared energy interests. Despite political changes, the focus on energy collaboration between Slovakia and Hungary remains steadfast, particularly regarding the Druzhba pipeline, which has been inactive due to conflict-induced damage in Ukraine.

The newly elected Magyar and his center-right Tisza party broke Orban's long-standing tenure, securing a comfortable parliamentary majority. Fico highlighted his intent to foster strong Slovak-Hungarian ties, a relationship he believes is crucial amid broader geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)