Left Menu

Historic Power Shift: Peter Magyar Takes the Helm in Hungary

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico extends a congratulatory hand to Hungary's new leader, Peter Magyar, following a significant election upset. Fico, an ally of the outgoing Viktor Orban, looks forward to continued cooperation on energy interests. Hungary's Druzhba pipeline remains a focal point in regional energy discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:54 IST
Historic Power Shift: Peter Magyar Takes the Helm in Hungary
Slovak Prime Minister

In the wake of Hungary's major election upset, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico congratulated the nation's new leader, Peter Magyar, and pledged to pursue 'intensive cooperation.'

Fico extended his gratitude to the outgoing Viktor Orban and expressed a commitment to safeguard shared energy interests. Despite political changes, the focus on energy collaboration between Slovakia and Hungary remains steadfast, particularly regarding the Druzhba pipeline, which has been inactive due to conflict-induced damage in Ukraine.

The newly elected Magyar and his center-right Tisza party broke Orban's long-standing tenure, securing a comfortable parliamentary majority. Fico highlighted his intent to foster strong Slovak-Hungarian ties, a relationship he believes is crucial amid broader geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'TMC goons' should stay home on poll day, else they will be sent to jail after May 4: Amit Shah in Mayureshwar.

'TMC goons' should stay home on poll day, else they will be sent to jail aft...

 India
2
Three Arrests in Meerut for Alleged Cow Slaughter Incident

Three Arrests in Meerut for Alleged Cow Slaughter Incident

 India
3
Strategic Surveillance: Sarvana Vivek M Takes Charge for West Bengal Elections

Strategic Surveillance: Sarvana Vivek M Takes Charge for West Bengal Electio...

 India
4
Baker Hughes Sells Waygate Technologies to Hexagon in $1.45 Billion Deal

Baker Hughes Sells Waygate Technologies to Hexagon in $1.45 Billion Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026