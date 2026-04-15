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The Missing Names of Murshidabad: An Election Battleground Over Identity

In Murshidabad, the 2026 assembly election is not just about governance but about identity and citizenship. Amidst massive deletions from the electoral rolls, residents fear losing their democratic right to vote. The issue has transformed into a politically charged debate, with significant implications for the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samserganj | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:49 IST
The Missing Names of Murshidabad: An Election Battleground Over Identity
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The streets of Murshidabad echo with the sound of election promises, but in Pratapganj village, the focus is on something more personal: identity and the right to vote. For Naushad Ali, a farmer, the deletions in the electoral roll signify more than just a clerical error; they embody a loss of citizenship.

The district faces massive deletions from its voter list, with areas like Samserganj witnessing dramatic reductions. Over 92,000 names have been wiped away, sparking anger and fear among residents, who now question their place in the democratic process. The issue is especially poignant in a district where religion and migration have historically shaped political outcomes.

As political tensions escalate, parties are at odds over the intentions behind these deletions. TMC accuses the BJP of enacting a de facto NRC to suppress voters, while the BJP claims it's correcting years of 'bogus voting.' Meanwhile, for the people of Murshidabad, the election is no longer merely about choosing a leader; it's about reclaiming their identity and ensuring their voices are not erased before the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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