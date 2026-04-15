Samrat Choudhary: Ushering in a New Era for Bihar

Samrat Choudhary was inaugurated as Bihar's first BJP chief minister on Wednesday, following the resignation of Nitish Kumar, who previously held the post the longest. The ceremony conducted by Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain saw NDA leaders heralding a new phase of rapid development for the state.

Former chief minister Nitish Kumar, now a Rajya Sabha MP, and BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi expressed their confidence in Choudhary's ability to further Bihar's development goals and actualize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. Messages of support and optimism resonated across political leaders.

Chirag Paswan from LJP(RV) and JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha articulated a hopeful narrative for the state, predicting increased opportunities for youth and farmers alike, while Santosh Suman from HAM assured Choudhary of his pivotal role in propelling Bihar towards new prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)